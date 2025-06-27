WATCH: Kneecap co-produce video highlighting ongoing genocide in Gaza

IRISH language rap trio Kneecap have co-produced a short video highlighting the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The video, ‘See it. Say it. Censored' was released on Thursday evening and produced by a range of artists and backed by leading Palestinian support groups.

Kneecap is not the story.

Kneecap is not the story.

Genocide in Gaza is.

It is described as an alternative public service announcement on what is happening in Gaza, with a clear message that 'Kneecap is not the story. Genocide in Gaza is.'

In a post on social media, Kneecap said: "This video is an artist-led alternative PSA presented by Kneecap that demands urgent action to stop the genocide unfolding in Gaza.

“Created by a coalition of artists and powered by the testimony of medics and activists, the film builds on reports from Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and UN agencies, to lay out the facts and call for vital action."

It includes testimonies from health and emergency workers, including Dr. Rossel Morhij, a plastic surgeon and Dr. James Smith, an Emergency Physician.

The video was created with the support of Arms Embargo Now, Boycott, Divest, Sanctions (BDS) and Support Palestinian Liberation.

The video release comes days before Kneecap are due to perform at major UK festival Glastonbury on Saturday, amid calls from leading British politicians, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, for Kneecap to be axed from the line-up.