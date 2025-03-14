Man escapes using ladder as thieves with knives rob flat in Lenadoon

TWO armed and masked men ransacked and robbed a flat in Lenadoon in the early hours of this morning.

A man who was at home at the time escaped by using a ladder.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Police received a report this morning, Friday 14th March, at approximately 9am, that two masked men had entered a flat in the Carrigart Avenue area.

“The suspects who were dressed in black, were armed with weapons, believed to be knives.

“A man aged in his 40s, who was inside the flat at the time was able to escape unharmed via the roof of the property using a ladder.

“One of the suspects is understood to have threatened the victim. They then ransacked the flat and made off with a television and knife from the kitchen area in the direction of Falcarragh Drive.

“Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding this report – and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage of the area.

“Please phone us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 301 14/03/25.”