Make it a Christmas to remember at Stix & Stones

‘Tis the Season at Stix & Stones! As we prepare for our busiest time of year, don’t miss out on the opportunity to make this Christmas one to remember.

At Stix & Stones, we are proud to locally source the finest quality food for our diners. Working exclusively with local suppliers and farmers, it is in our greatest efforts to serve each customer the premium meals. Every steak sent to service has been meticulously prepared by our expert butchers in our very own Stix & Stones Butchery. We are proud to present each of our customers with 'cuisine defining' hot stone method to keep every mouthful tender and succulent. One of the oldest methods of cooking, that adds a fun sharing element to your meal.

Our dedication to provide an unforgettable experience does not stray during the festive period, whether it’s an intimate gathering or a grand corporate party, Stix & Stones is the place to be.

Offering our exquisite Christmas Menu, crafted by our chefs with a selection of mouth-watering dishes, from delectable seafood to succulent steaks there’s something to tantalise every palate. We’ve kept our most popular Christmas dishes and added some new exciting flavours to the mix. Gather your nearest and dearest and celebrate in style with us! Book a table for Stix & Stones City Centre or Stix & Stones Ballyhackamore at: www.stixandstonesbelfast.co.uk