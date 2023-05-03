MÁLA POIST: Would Gerry swear an oath of allegiance to the monarchy in Commons?

COULD someone attending the anti-monarchy event please ask Gerry Carroll that if he had been elected MP for West Belfast as a result of his Pro-Brexit campaign, would he have attended the Westminster Parliament?

He didn't rule it out during his Westminster Pro-Brexit campaign. Indeed he declared he would attend Westminster and hold his nose to go in.

This would have meant him having to take an oath of allegiance to the British monarch to gain entry to that esteemed place or would he like the SDLP MPs just have crossed his fingers or indeed hold his nose to swear allegiance to the British Queen?

Given he was prepared to swear allegiance to the monarchy, should he even be attending this event?

I would welcome a clarification from Mr Carroll regarding this point.

Regards,

Patrick Mulhern

