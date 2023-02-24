MÁLA POIST: Squinter is 'incisive, insightful and witty'

I AGREE wholeheartedly with the writer from Edinburgh. Belfast Media is a fine publication which I read daily for news, information and analysis regarding Northern Ireland.

I particularly enjoy Squinter. He (she?) is incisive, insightful, witty, direct, humorous and entertaining - what a combination! Please continue your excellent journalism and continue to feature Squinter. We need him (her?).

Kevin Gleason

US

Do you have something to say on this issue? If so, submit a letter for publication to Conor McParland at c.mcparland@belfastmedia.com or write to Editor Anthony Neeson at Andersonstown News/North Belfast News, Teach Basil, 2 Hannahstown Hill, Belfast BT17 0LT