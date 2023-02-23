MÁLA POIST: Praise for belfastmedia.com and Squinter

I JUST want to thank you for belfastmedia.com. It’s brilliant.

I live in Edinburgh but come from Belfast and for me it’s the best way of keeping in touch.

I particularly love the insightful articles from Squinter – far better and much more incisive than the official reporting we get. I love how these pieces can poke fun in a way that is not offensive but on the nail!

It occurred to me to ask why are some of these contributions not appearing in The Guardian, for example as opinion, Spotlight or columnist pieces.

Being a Guardian reader, I can say for sure that we never have anything like that and we get some crackers! They pride themselves on being all inclusive and independent. It would be so informative, entertaining, VERY pertinent and a great reaction and we’d have a different platform to make a comment.

Everyone is afraid to comment for fear of bringing down the wrath of the “sulks”. I’d love to see it there, if the Squinter permits of course.

Ann Haller

