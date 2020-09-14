Cropped psni mf roundabout 01

Stabbing on Stewartstown Road, two arrested

Two men have been arrested by police after a stabbing incident close to the Michael Ferguson roundabout on the Stewartstown Road.
Cropped carryduff v ballyholland down sfc 121309mth20

Carryduff have the extra edge to reach Down final

Morgan Fuels Down Senior Football Championship semi-final (AET)Carryduff 2-13 Ballyholland 1-15  CARRYDUFF will contest the Down Senior Football Championship final following a remarkable semi-final win over Ballyholland at Páirc Esler on Sunday.
Cropped toni louise service 01

Sofa-surfing mother-of-two pleads for home of her own

A NORTH Belfast mother is pleading for help to find her a suitable permanent home for her two children. Toni-Louise Service (27) has been homeless for over three years with herself and her two daughters, aged three years old and five months old forced to ‘sofa-surf’ between family and friends’ houses. Toni-Louise has Newington as her preferred area of choice of living but has been faced with a long and never-ending wait for a house. “I have been homeless for over three years,” she said. “I have never had any reasonable offers. I have had offers for a flat but I need a house because of the two children. “I have 172 points which I was under the impression was quite a good amount“I don’t know who to turn to. I need help from somewhere. The last I heard from the Housing Executive a good while ago was that I was sixth on the list but there has been no progress since. “I am literally sofa surfing between my mum’s house and friends’ houses.“My daughter is about to start nursery in the next week or so and she doesn’t have a home address.” A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “This applicant has a high level of housing points and has asked to be housed in an area of high housing demand and low housing turnover. We have arranged a consultation with the applicant so we can further discuss her housing options.”
Cropped jim brown hospice

Hospice all shook up by Jim’s generous lockdown gesture

IRELAND’S top Elvis impersonator, who performed live concerts on social media with his son during lockdown, has raised £10,000 for the Northern Ireland Hospice. North Belfast man Jim ‘The King’ Brown and his son, Pádraig, started entertaining people every Saturday night during the Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year. Their concerts, which were streamed live on Facebook, provided people with fantastic entertainment, shout-outs and requests. Jim told the North Belfast News that the NI Hospice was a charity that he’s been particularly keen to support. “The Hospice has always been a charity close to my heart and I wanted to do something for them when I heard they were short on donations,” he said. “It was actually my son who came up with the idea of live-streaming performances at home.“It was a bit of a relief because it is obviously something I enjoy doing. Some people said to me how it was the highlight of their week and how they looked forward to it every Saturday night. “There were some generous pledges from people, with some donating every time I sang a certain song. “I want to thank everyone who donated to help such a wonderful organisation,”NI Hospice said they were “hugely grateful” for the support and added that they wanted to thank Jim and Pádraig for “keeping us all upbeat and entertained at such a difficult and uncertain time for everyone.”
Cropped hillview site 2308tm17 01

Plans submitted for 18 homes on Hillview site

THE developers behind Hillview Retail Park have submitted plans for 18 new homes on the site. The retail park on the Crumlin Road has laid dormant for over a decade with previous anchor tenant, Dunnes Stores leaving in 2007. The site is now owned by Killutagh Estate’s Hillview Belfast Limited, who previously had retail unit plans approved by Belfast City Council. This week, a consultant to the developers revealed that plans have been submitted for 18 homes on the site. Discount retailers Lidl and Home Bargains and a day centre for the elderly have also been announced as the first tenants on the site, which is due to open early next year. Lidl will create 30 jobs with Home Bargains set to recruit 15 staff members. A further 30 roles will be created during the construction phase. Human Rights organisation, Participation and Practice of Rights (PPR) have long called for social housing on the site to ease the housing crisis in North Belfast. Reacting to this week’s news, Seán Brady from the group hopes the homes will be “social, affordable and sustainable”. “These homes can go some way to tackling the housing crisis in North Belfast – if they are social, affordable and sustainable, but much more is necessary to create a development and planning process that meets the needs of the people of Belfast and rises to the housing and climate challenges we all face,” he explained. “The ambitions of private developers and sectarian political agendas can be challenged and changed. “The process around Hillview has been scandalous and inherently anti-democratic and we desperately need a new way forward. Lidl will come and go as it suits them but this land is a part of North Belfast and can be used to meet the community's needs. “That any housing at all is being built here is a testament to the hard work and cooperation between homeless families and campaigners, political parties and community groups against massive odds. “It wasn't long ago that the former MP for the area, Nigel Dodds, was actively opposing any housing development at this site. That was wrong, and the planning process facilitated that agenda. We can do much better in future. “With a new Minister in place and a change in the make-up of Belfast City Council we hope equality and sustainability will be the priority for all future development processes.”
Cropped brass band 01ajpg

Final whistle blows for St Peter's Brass and Reed Band

Cropped gerry micheal martin

OPINION - GERRY ADAMS: An Taoiseach is not a United Irelander

Cropped eamon hugh hamill at brooklands 02

Brooklands Care Home bowled over by kindness of big-hearted Eamon

Cropped k5fyqc2r

WE SAY: UK outrage must be answered

