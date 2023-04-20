MÁLA POIST: Translink must improve bus services to North Belfast

YOU WAIT FOR ONE BUS...: Is the Translink service for North Belfast good enough?

TRANSLINK's commitment to improve their services in North Belfast to me is like putting a sticking plaster over a massive wound.

Their services are a complete joke. There have been many times I have waited for between 15 to 20 minutes on a bus.

On one occasion, I exactly waited for over an hour for a bus. Now it is not just going into town but coming out of town that is also ridiculous.

There are always many people standing waiting for any bus to come along, sometimes in inclement weather.

So, forgive me if I don't jump with joy with Translink and Metro's empty promises.

William Gray

North Belfast

Do you have something to say on this issue? If so, submit a letter for publication to Conor McParland at c.mcparland@belfastmedia.com or write to Editor Anthony Neeson at Andersonstown News/North Belfast News, Teach Basil, 2 Hannahstown Hill, Belfast BT17 0LT