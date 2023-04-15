Whyte welcomes Translink commitment to improve North Belfast services

SDLP Councillor Carl Whyte has welcomed a commitment from Translink to improve services in North Belfast.

It comes after the local community raised a number of concerns around current services.

Councillor Whyte met with Translink to discuss the issues.

“It’s fair to say that bus services in north Belfast have not been what they should be in recent months," he said.

"I have been contacted by a number of local residents who are unhappy with the current services on offer and the high number of cancellations impacting routes in the area.

“After discussing these issues with Translink this week I’m glad to say that they have committed to focusing on improving routes along the Antrim Road and the Shore Road from the beginning of their new timetable on April 17.

"They also pledged to address the number of cancellations that caused disruption to people wishing to avail of these services.

“This is good news for everyone living in North Belfast and particularly commuters who depend on frequent and reliable bus services to get them where they need to be.

"If we want to encourage more people to use public transport and leave their cars at home then we need a reliable service that meets the needs of the local community.”