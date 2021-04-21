Mallon announces the introduction of Irish signage on the Glider service

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon has welcomed the introduction of Irish language signage on the West Belfast Glider route.

From today, internal passenger information will display bilingual on-board “next stop” signage.

This will be implemented on Glider services operating from Millfield to McKinstry Road and at the Colin Connect Hub.

Speaking at the Colin Connect Hub, Minister Mallon said: “I’m delighted to be here at Colin Connect Transport Hub today to welcome the introduction of Irish language signage on the West Belfast Glider route.

"This is a positive step forward in giving the Irish language the visibility it deserves on our public services and within our communities.

"While there is much more to do to ensure language equality, I am pleased that my department is delivering and building on progress.

"From today, Irish will also now be displayed with English on on-board destination messaging on Glider services operating from Millfield to McKinstry Road and at the Colin Connect Hub."

Bilingual signage was first introduced on the Metro 10 corridor following a public consultation by Translink in early 2011.

The work announced seeks to ensure that this policy is implemented on the section of the Glider route that covers the Metro 10 corridor.

This is a very welcome move - however the Irish language is spoken & vibrant throughout Belfast.



Our city centre for example is supposed to be a shared space.



I’ll continue to engage with the Minister on how the Glider can showcase & reflect the rich diversity of Béal Feirste. https://t.co/p82XzJSWYj — Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile ⭕️ (@NiallSF) April 21, 2021

Responding to the news, Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile tweeted: "This is a very welcome move, however the Irish language is spoken & vibrant throughout Belfast.

"Our city centre for example is supposed to be a shared space.

"I’ll continue to engage with the Minister on how the Glider can showcase & reflect the rich diversity of Béal Feirste."

Continuing, Minister Mallon added: "My Department and Translink have worked closely with local stakeholders Forbairt Feirste in bringing this work forward and I am convinced this will be very much welcomed by the local community.

"This important step ties in with the commitments to Irish language in New Decade, New Approach but it is just a first step.

"I also look forward to introducing more Irish signage both inside and outside of our public transport vehicles in partnership with Translink and the local community.

"As I have outlined since coming to office, one of my priorities in government will be to ensure equality is at the heart of all that we do. While there is still much more work to be done, today marks an important milestone in this process."