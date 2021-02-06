Twinbrook man Richie Boyle (42) is hit-and-run victim

HIT-AND-RUN VICTIM: Richard Gerard Boyle (42) who was knocked down and killed on the Stewartstown Road on Friday night

A man has been arrested following a hit-and-run on the Stewartstown Road last night which claimed the live of Richard Gerard Boyle (42).

Mr Boyle was walking his dog when hit by the vehicle which failed to stop at the scene. Police believe the car was burnt out and abandoned in Turf Lodge shortly after the incident at 10:20pm.

The victim was hit by a speeding car as, it is though, he was crossing the Stewartstown Road near the Laurel Glen pub.

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has extended her condolences to Mr Boyle's family.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of man in a traffic collision on the Stewartstown Road," she said. “This is heart-breaking news for the man's family, friends, loved ones and the wider community. I want to extend my deepest and heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of the man and offer them my full support."

On Saturday, the PSNI said a 23-year-old man had been arrested "in relation to the collision and he remains in custody at this time, assisting police with enquiries".

They added that police "are also making an appeal for information about the vehicle that may have been involved in the collision, possibly a dark-coloured Volkswagen Golf".

Mr Boyle lived alone in the Aspen area of Twinbrook and could be seen regularly walking his dog — which was also killed in the collision — along the Stewartstown Road. "Richie was well-known and well-liked," said community worker Mickey George. "The community is devastated by this news."

Cllr Stephen Magennis who heads the Safer Neighbourhood Project in the area said he was on the ground in Twinbrook shortly before the hit-and-run. "Locals had approached us around 9pm with reports of a car doing hand brakes turns," he said.

Volunteers with the Colin Neighbourhood Parternship had recently asked the PSNI auto crime task force to target the area following an increase in car crime. "There was certainly a spike in car crime over the Christmas period," said Stephen Magennis, "with at least one person being arrested from a stolen car in the area."

Cllr Magennis said Richie Boyle was a familiar figure in the area as he walked his dog "religiously" along the Stewartstown Road. "He was a genuine guy," he said. "He would do anything for you. He stood out with his Spurs top and Jack Russell at his feet. Just last week, I stopped and chatted with him as we crossed paths when I was out walking my Jack Russells. Richie kept to himself but he was well-got and well-respected."

Cllr Magennis said he had been in contact with Mr Boyle's sister on Saturday. "The family is devastated," he added.

The PSNI has asked for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward. Cllr Magennis said he would pass on any information provided to him to the police. "Given the scenes on the Ormeau yesterday, I know some people are reluctant to contact the police but as they are the investigating power, I would encourage anyone with information to give it to the police. However, any information given to me will be fed into the PSNI."