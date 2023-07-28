Man arrested in connection with Mourne Seafood Bar fire

DAMAGE: the blaze destroyed the seating area outside the Mourne Seafood Bar

A MAN has been arrested in connection with a fire at the premises of a city centre-based restaurant, which police are treating as arson.

The outdoor area of Mourne Seafood Bar, located on Bank Street, was forced to close due to a fire on Wednesday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "It is believed a bin was set alight, which spread to a gazebo and a store at around 4:40am on Wednesday morning.”

The 37-year-old man remains in police custody at this time.

The inside area of the Mourne Seafood Bar remains operating as normal with the outside area closed for the foreseeable future.