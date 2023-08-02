Man brutally beaten by gang in Castle Street

A MAN has been brutally beaten in Castle Street after being set upon by a group of men.

Although the attack took place on Thursday July 27 it has only come to light this week. Police are now appealing for information and witnesses.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “We received a report on Tuesday August 1st that a man had been brutally assaulted on Thursday July 27th at about 11.20pm by a group of between five to six men. The victim suffered fractures to his eye socks, cheek bones, nose and jaw. This was a particularly brutal and vicious attack on this man and our investigation is now underway.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Castle Street area on Thursday night or who may have captured mobile phone footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 645 01/08/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via here.



You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at here.