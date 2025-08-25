Man to appear in court after three children struck by vehicle

A MAN has been charged with a number of driving offences and will appear in court tomorrow (Tuesday), after three children were struck by a car in West Belfast on Sunday.

The 37-year-old has been charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath, causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop where accident occurred causing injury, failing to remain where accident occurred causing injury and failing to report an accident whereby injury was caused.

The charges relate to an incident yesterday evening in which three children were struck by a car at the Black Ridge View area of the Monagh Bypass when a car was reversing. Two girls and a boy were taken to hospital for their injuries, which were not believed to be life threatening.