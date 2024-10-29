Martial Arts: Full Circle makes its mark on world stage

Full Circle left its mark on the world stage as the recent WKU World Championships in Greece. This was the first time they took part fought in the World Championships and rose to the challenge superbly.

Cadhla Copeland is the 50kg World Light Contact and Kick Light world champion with a silver medal in her Points section.

Zoey Doherty is the 25kg World Light Contact champion and she won a silver medal in her Points. Zoey also won a bronze medal in her Kick Light section.

Caleb McCann is the world 25kg Light Contact champion and he won a bronze medal in his Kick Light section.

Edward Begley won two silver medals in the World 25kg Points and Kick Light Panda section.

Jay Dilucia won a silver medal in his 30kg Kick Light section, while Jack Stitt won a bronze medal in his Light Contact section.

All fought out of their skin and all the coaches are incredibly proud of how hard they had to fight to win their medals. The intensity and the pressure was at a level they have never had to deal with before and each one showed that they were more than capable of dealing with it and winning a medal.

WKU Northern Ireland came fifth overall in the medal table which goes to show the talent is right up there with the best in the world.

The kids will be welcomed back to the club at 7.15pm on Wednesday evening after the gradings with all parents and students welcome to come and celebrate these achievements.