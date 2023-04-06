Martial Arts: The healing benefits of the ancient art of Tai Chi

Jack Larmour is hosting classes at both Shankill and Girdwood

In these modern times, most of us run on some degree of low-level stress.

And whilst some stress and occasional stress can be good for us, long-term exposure to stress can lead to a threat to our long-term physical and mental health.

With April being Stress Awareness Month, and with the theme of 'Taking Action', we explore the healing benefits of Tai Chi.

The ancient art of Tai Chi has been recognised by learned authorities including the National Health Service, Harvard Medical School and the British Medical Journal as helping to restore our energy, lowering blood pressure, managing depression, building strength and improving balance and enhancing emotional health and wellbeing.

Jack Larmour, Tai Chi Instructor provides further insight into how Tai Chi works. Jack reported that in local Tai Chi classes, students are helped to unite movement with the concepts of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Taoist philosophy, practising simple exercises that help you get stronger, more flexible, gain more stamina, improve posture and balance and attain peace of mind.

Classes are available at Better Centres including Shankill, (Tuesdays 10:45am - 12:15pm and 6pm - 7:30pm) and Girdwood Community Hub on Fridays from 12pm to 1pm.

Jack has invited anyone who may be interested to come along to one of the classes and try Tai Chi out for themselves.