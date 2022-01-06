OBITUARY: Guitarist Marty Richmond was a talented musician

FRIENDS and former bandmates have paid tribute to The Avalon guitarist Marty Richmond who died peacefully at hospital on 29 December.



Described as “the musicians musician”, Marty was known as a down to earth guy who would have gone out of his way to help young musicians coming onto the scene.



Speaking of his friend, Gerard McCullough said: “I roadied for bands including Circle, Kicks and Regatta and then I got the job as the roadie for The Avalon in the late '80s.



“They used to play St Paul’s on a Monday night and when they first went in they said that they would take the door money as payment and the club agreed. The first week they had an audience of ten people and by about four weeks down the line the place was bunged.



“In 1992 The Avalon broke up and Marty joined Sweet Harmony for the next six or seven years. Anyone who knew Marty, knew him as a gentleman.



“He was an amazingly good natured man and a talented musician. He was truly one of life's best.”



Marty’s former Sweet Harmony bandmate Cub McCullough said: “What was lovely about Marty was that you never saw him angry or flustered.



“He never said no and was on the ball for everything, especially charity gigs.



“He also would have gone out of his way to help young musicians because he always remembered how the old hands at the time helped him, influenced him and encouraged him.”



Besides the music, Marty was a keen golfer and was part of the Hibs Golfing Society.



Recalling his love of golf, Gerard added: “I met him one time and he told me he had won a tournament down in the Hibs. He won a TV and I was amazed.”



Marty was laid to rest in the City Cemetery following his funeral service on Wednesday.