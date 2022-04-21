Mary Lou calls for partnership with unionists to 'build the new Ireland'

SINN Féin President Mary Lou McDonald used her Easter address to appeal for "partnership" with the unionist people in "building the new Ireland".

The Dublin Central TD made the comments during her keynote oration at the National Graves Association Easter commemoration in Milltown Cemetery on Sunday.

Ms McDonald spoke of the role of unionism in a united Ireland, urging the unionist people to "walk this journey with us".

The Sinn Féin leader opened her address by reflecting on the 1916 Easter Rising, and paid tribute to the martyrs "who kept faith with the republic".

She spoke of Belfast's troubled past and made reference to a "democratic path forward" as delivery by the Good Friday Agreement.

Ms McDonald largely focussed her speech on the prospect of Irish unity, stating: "Friends, there is nothing more powerful than an idea whose time has come.

"That moment is now. We are living through the end-game of partition. Now is the time to plan, to prepare for Irish unity in our time.

"People seek to overcome divisions of the past. A new generation is moving on together. We are on the cusp of an historic opportunity – the reunification of our country and our people.

"Not just the removal of the border but a new departure to collapse divisions and build a future that everyone has a share in.

"We have a solemn responsibility to navigate constitutional change together in an orderly, peaceful and democratic way."

In a message to unionism, the Sinn Féin President said: "The unionist people must have an equal part in building the new Ireland.

"To those of a unionist tradition I say sincerely; we seek partnership with you. A future of equality and freedom belongs to you. A future of progress and change belongs to you. A future of prosperity and opportunity belongs to you.

"It is not for anybody to invite you in; that future is already yours. It is about you, it is of you, it is for you.

"British government after British government has disrespected and failed you, time and again. Imagine instead the liberating possibility of full freedom to make all decisions here, in a parliament here, for the people who live here.

"Instead of a government in London turning its back on you, imagine an Ireland where your place is assured and your rights are enshrined in law.

"Where who you are is woven into the very fabric of who we all are, a people as one in all our diversity. An Ireland finally taking its place again as part of the European family and amongst the nations of the world, ready to realise all of our potential.

"In that spirit, in that belief, there is no limit to what we can achieve together.

"Walk this journey with us. This is the decade of opportunity where we have the freedom to determine our future. There is so much to gain.

"Change is about what really matters to people And as we walk this path, as we plan for the future, we must build the vision of tomorrow, today.

"The benefits of change must be felt by workers and families in the here and now.

"As an appeal to the future, the Proclamation of 1916, inspires what is possible in the present. The new Ireland we seek is about ensuring that every citizen has the foundations of a good life.

"An Ireland where everyone has decent work, can provide for their families, put an affordable roof over their head, access to public healthcare as a right, and where our communities are respected and nurtured.

"These are not luxuries. These are the very basics to which people are entitled. They are the necessities of life that bind us together.

"Workers and families across this island are rallying to this progressive and positive vision of change. A vision where the interests of citizens and communities are the centre of political power and decision making.

"From Derry to Kerry, from Cork to Tyrone, and from Waterford to Armagh, people are looking for new leadership and they are demanding delivery on the things that really matter to them."