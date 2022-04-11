Mary Lou McDonald to speak at Belfast Easter commemoration

SINN Féin President Mary Lou McDonald will give the keynote address at this year's National Graves Association Easter Commemoration in Belfast.

The parade will depart Beechmount Avenue at 1.30pm and make its way to the main Republican Plot in Milltown Cemetery.

Ms McDonald will meet with relatives of Belfast's patriot dead for a private discussion ahead of the commemoration.

As well as reflecting on "memories of our patriot dead", Belfast National Graves Association Chair, Joe Austin, said the Sinn Féin President's address will focus on a year of "big change".

"We're heading in the direction of border poll, we're heading in the direction of that all-embracing conversation about a new Ireland. Those are the things that Mary Lou will want people to leave this graveyard thinking about, as well as the memories of our patriot dead," he stated.

"This is the first Easter Commemoration we will have had in effectively three years. Although people come on a regular basis and the republican plots are never empty.

"I think the fact that the families are all together is very important for them and very important for the National Graves.

"This year we commemorate the 50th anniversary of 1972, a year that was horrific in terms of the loss of life and the turmoil, particularly in the city of Belfast. I think families will revisit that memory and it's heartbreaking for them.

"On Easter Sunday morning Mary Lou will hold a private meeting with 300 representatives of the patriot dead families in West Belfast and I'm sure they will discuss that during that private consultation."

Mr Austin said Easter would be a "jam-packed weekend of commemoration of remembrance and reflection", with commemorative events also returning to Bawnmore, New Lodge, Ardoyne, and Newington.

He expressed delight at the return of "overseas visitors" and looked forward to significant representation from the city's republican community.

"We are expecting a massive parade, we are expecting large numbers taking part, and large numbers watching," he said.

The National Graves Association has cleaned and prepared the graves and monuments in its care ahead of Easter, and Mr Austin spoke enthusiastically about "being with the families" of those remembered there.

"We're delighted to be servants of the families, and we're delighted that this year we're back on the road," he enthused.

This year's Easter Lily appeal has begun in earnest, and will officially be launched at City Hall this Monday. They are currently available at An Fhuiseog and in Kolormaster on the Falls Road, but stocks are limited.

"If you haven't got your Easter Lily you should do so now," Mr Austin said.