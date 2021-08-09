FÉILE 2021: MP Maskey praises Féile after successful weekend of events

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey has commended Féile an Phobail on the success of their weekend events.

The West Belfast MP said: "I want to commend Féile An Phobail on the success of their annual diversionary music night in the Falls Park.

"This world class event attracted thousands of local young people, with those in attendance being treated to amazing performances by some of the finest DJs in the industry.

Mr Maskey spoke of how the community of West Belfast also enjoyed a trouble-free night celebrating everything that’s good about the area.

"I want to commend Féile an Phobail, local political representatives and community activists for their tireless efforts over many years to help eradicate bonfires and to make this event such a success.

"I want to also acknowledge our young people who conducted themselves impeccably last night and have played their part in what was an enjoyable weekend for all.

"Mol an óige agus tiocfaidh sí – Praise the young and they will flourish."

In previous years the evening of August 8 has been tense in nationalist areas, including West Belfast with bonfires being built for the anniversary of internment. However, the diversionary music night has played its part in attracting young people to the live event in their own community and away from bonfires.