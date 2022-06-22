£3,050 raised in memory of Maura McCrory presented to Falls Women's Centre

THE family of Maura McCrory have handed over a cheque for £3,050 that was raised in her memory, to the Falls Women’s Centre.



Maura was amongst the founders of the Falls Women's Centre which was established to improve the quality of life for women and their families living in areas of extreme deprivation and those most affected by the conflict.



The 81-year-old passed away at her Dermott Hill home on 15 February surrounded by her family.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News, her daughter Rosie McCusker said that after her mother passed away, the family wanted to do something in her memory to support the charities that were close to her heart.



“Mummy was one of the founding members of the Falls Women’s Centre and worked for decades supporting women in need locally.



“Some of the family took part in a 13.5 mile walk on the day of the marathon, although the walk was not officially part of the marathon as the family planned their own route.



“We want to thank everyone who supported the fundraiser. Our family plan to organise an annual fundraiser in mummy’s name and intend donating it to charities that were close to her heart.”



Susan McCrory, centre manager at the Falls Women’s Centre, added: “On behalf of the staff, the management committee and the volunteers of Falls Women’s Centre, this is greatly appreciated.



“Maura is still greatly missed and still greatly loved. The money will be going to help women receive counselling and complementary therapies of which she was an advocate of.”