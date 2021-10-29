First for City Hall as Lord Mayor Kate's official car goes electric

PIONEER: Councillor Kate Nicholl has become the city’s first Lord Mayor to have an electric vehicle as the official mode of transport

A LUXURY electric vehicle, estimated to cost in excess of £50,000, has become the official car of Belfast's Lord Mayor.

Belfast’s First Citizen, Councillor Kate Nicholl, has become the city’s first Lord Mayor to have an electric vehicle as their official mode of transport.

In 2020, councillors voted to move from a diesel car to an electric car in the face of climate change, but were split over which model to choose.

Councillors opted for an Audi e-tron, which the Council estimated would cost £53,150 to buy, or £7,920.60 a year to lease.

During October's debate, Sinn Féin Council leader, Ciaran Beattie, argued that councillors should opt for a less expensive Hyundai model, rather than a luxury car.

"Replacing the mayor's car with one that is electric is the right and appropriate step, however this must be done at minimal cost to the ratepayer," he said.

Alliance Party Council leader, Michael Long, said the Audi represented the best value for money in terms of space and mileage.

"This detracts from the big issue, the fact we have managed to get the first ever electric car for the Lord Mayor in Belfast," he said.

Lord Mayor Nicholl said the Council should show "civic leadership" on climate change.

“One electric vehicle will not solve the climate crisis, but small changes lead to momentum which leads to action," she said.

"As a Council, we need to raise ambition and inspire others which in turn will act as a catalyst for action at a local level.

“Switching to an electric vehicle sends an important signal that Council is committed to the challenge of what we can do as an organisation to address climate change.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Nicholl will be representing Belfast City Council at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow next month, and will be travelling to the event in the new electric vehicle and by boat.

Councillor Nicholl added: “Climate change is the most pressing challenge of our time and improving our sustainable transport infrastructure and reducing our carbon footprint will help us to reach our targets on moving towards a net zero economy.

“As the largest local authority in Northern Ireland, we want to set an example to accelerate positive change. Our attendance at COP26 gives us a seat at the table of this global event and allows us the opportunity to showcase examples of best practice here in Belfast and Northern Ireland.

“While we still have some way to go, there is plenty of good work already under way and it is my hope that by focusing our attention on the issue in the run up to COP26, we will galvanise Belfast’s own climate action plan.”