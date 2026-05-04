MCCONNELL'S Irish Whisky Distillery is celebrating its second birthday this month as it welcomes its 40,000th visitor, marking another major milestone in the brand’s continued growth both locally and internationally, and its mission to put Belfast back on the whiskey map.

McConnell’s has reimagined the former A-wing at the old Crumlin Road Gaol in North Belfast into a state-of-the-art Distillery and Visitor Attraction, winning design and architecture awards for its impressive transformation. Meanwhile the quality of its whiskey is being recognised on a global stage, winning over 50 International Whisky Awards in the past five years and quickly establishing McConnell’s at the forefront of the re-emergence of the Belfast whiskey industry.

The distillery’s two year anniversary comes during a milestone year for the Irish whiskey brand, as 2026 also marks the 250th anniversary of McConnell’s Irish Whisky – a brand born in Belfast in 1776, revived in 2020 and which is now available in more than 40 markets worldwide.

Since opening in April 2024, alongside contributing to Belfast’s tourism footprint, McConnell’s continues to champion the changing face of both Belfast and of Irish whiskey. The distillery has contributed to the broadening of Belfast’s tourism footprint, drawing visitors into North Belfast and contributing to the area’s growing profile. Through local cultural partnerships including Belfast Cocktail Week, Culture Night Belfast, and Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival, the distillery has become firmly embedded in the city’s cultural scene.

John Kelly, CEO of McConnell’s Irish Whisky, set out the reasons behind the continued success of the venue.

“McConnell’s Distillery is so much more than another whiskey distillery," he said. "There’s a big appetite now among local people and visitors for authentic experiences that are uniquely Belfast. This year, we’ve been working locally with other great Belfast brands including Cavehill Comedy Club, Longbridge Ginger Ale, Belfast Film Festival and local chef Gemma Austin to develop a range of experiences to welcome even more new people through our doors.

"It’s been a busy year for McConnell’s and we look forward to welcoming thousands more visitors over the coming summer months.”

Gemma Gibson, Visit Belfast’s Partnership and Sales Manager, said McConnell’s Distillery has added a new dimension to the Belfast visitor experience.

"At Visit Belfast, we're proud to champion attractions like McConnell's Distillery that are actively shaping Belfast's tourism landscape. By drawing visitors into North Belfast and bringing the city's whiskey legacy back to life, they're helping us tell a richer, more layered story about what makes Belfast such a compelling destination. As we head into what promises to be one of our most exciting summers yet, experiences like this are exactly what set Belfast apart."