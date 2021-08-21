Apartment plans at former McDermott's site on Falls Road deferred by Council

BELFAST City Council's planning committee has deferred a decision on plans to demolish the former McDermott's GAC social club on the Falls Road and build 13 new apartments and a retail unit.

Plans to build 12 two-bed apartments, a single one-bed apartment, and a single retail unit were due for consideration at Tuesday night's committee meeting.

The proposals, which have faced a number of objections from residents, will instead be discussed at a later date pending a site visit by councillors who sit on the committee.

Developers Scarsdale Properties previously attended a meeting chaired by Clonard Residents' Association, where locals outlined concerns around parking, congestion, and loss of light and privacy. The meeting at Davitts GAC's social club was also attended by local Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan.

Residents had raised further concerns around the tenancy of the apartments, citing fears around anti-social behaviour. The developer had later informed residents that the apartments would be Category 1 social homes for over 55's.

Following Tuesday night's deferral, Councillor Canavan said: "I welcome the fact that the planning committee members will carry out a site visit because it will enable them to see the real concerns that local people have for themselves.

"We would like developers to continue to engage with local residents and to take on board their concerns," she added.

"There is a need for social housing in the area and there's an extensive waiting list. There are a few concerns that residents have, but if they were addressed it would make a huge difference."