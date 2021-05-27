McKenna confident Antrim's hurlers will bounce back

Niall McKenna admits things didn’t click for Antrim in Saturday’s defeat to Dublin but don’t have any concerns about facing the same opposition in the Leinster Championship at the end of June John McIlwaine

Antrim to face Down in the Conor McGurk Cup at Corrigan Park on Friday

ANTRIM attacker Niall McKenna insists last Saturday’s eight-point loss to Dublin wasn’t a true reflection on the team’s ability and believes the Saffrons can close the gap to Mattie Kenny’s men before next month’s rematch in the Leinster Championship.

The sides are due to meet again on Saturday, June 24 at Páirc Tailteann, Navan, but Antrim’s primary focus will be on retaining their top flight status for next season before that date.

Darren Gleeson’s men made the best possible start on their return to Division One when they claimed a memorable win over Clare in Corrigan Park at the start of the month.

However, back-to-back defeats on the road to Kilkenny and Dublin has halted the momentum of last season’s Joe McDonagh Cup winners.

In truth, Antrim were flattered by the eight-point defeat in Parnell Park with goalkeeper Ryan Elliott making a series of brilliant saves throughout the contest.

Yet, McKenna believes Antrim remain on the right path and is adamant they’ll give a better account of themselves when they come toe-to-toe with Mattie Kenny’s side next month.

“We aren’t going to dwell on it too much – we know that’s not us, it isn’t what we are working on in training,” said McKenna.

“Things didn’t click on the day for us and they didn’t click the last day either (against Kilkenny).

“We’ll just get back to training, the boys will analyse that game and we’ll train hard and, hopefully get a better performance against Wexford. You need to be talking your chances or teams are going to punish you.

“That’s a few games now when we’ve given teams a big start and it has left us trying to plug that back.

“It will click for us someday when we are going just to take the lead and run away from teams.

“We just need to be patient because it will come. We’ll not beat ourselves up too much.

“We know the talent is there in the squad and we know how we can play. How we play in training isn’t how we are playing. We know the potential we have in the squad, Darren (Gleeson) tells us how much potential we have. We just need to show it.”

The Sarsfield’s clubman added: “We see them again in the Championship so we’ll not worry too much about today.

“We wouldn’t fear anyone at this level. We had two bad results there, but you are going to get bad results – at this level anyone can beat anyone so you can’t be worrying too much.

“It is how you regroup and get on with the next game. We know we can push on and who knows where we can go?”

Niall McKenna and Dublin’s James Madden bump fists at the end of Saturday’s game

After three games back in Division One, Antrim now know what is required to remain at the top table.

At times during Saturday’s game, the Saffrons failed to match the sharpness of their rivals with turnovers resulting in scores for the opposition.

Having went through 2020 unbeaten, the Antrim players simply aren’t getting the time or the space to strut their stuff.

In Parnell Park, their starting full-forward line of Conal Cunning, Domhnall Nugent and Ciaran Clarke were held scoreless from play.

McKenna fared better than many of his colleagues in defeat, scoring four points from play and he feels nerves may have played a part in the recent losses to Kilkenny and Dublin.

“When you make a mistake, you are punished. Last year, you had that room for error,” reflected McKenna.

“If you made a mistake, you can recover from it. If you make a mistake out there, the boys are going to take the ball off you and put it over the bar.

“We need to be more clinical as well and capitalise on their mistakes more. We just need a bit more experience at this level and it will come. We aren’t worried too much about those results. We are confident enough that we can turn this around and push on.

“The players you are coming up against are a lot stronger and a lot fitter. We’ve a good strength and conditioning coach, Brendan Murphy, and he has really helped us. It is a step up in level, but we’ve stepped up as well.

“We are probably too nervous as well coming up against these teams. Maybe boys are getting themselves too hyped up, almost like they are trying to force it?

“I think once we get those nerves out of the way, things will be good.”

That opening round win over the Banner still has Antrim in a strong position to avoid the relegation play-off.

The bottom team in Group A and Group B meet to decide who drops down to Division 2A for next season.

Westmeath are likely to find themselves bottom of Group A and are winless after three games, although All-Ireland champions Limerick have only one point to their credit thus far.

Last weekend’s postponement of Kilkenny’s game against Wexford allowed Dublin to join the pair on four points at the top of the Group B standings.

Antrim will retain their Division One status should they defeat Wexford and Laois in their final two games, both of which will be played at Corrigan Park.

The Saffrons will finish bottom if they lose both games and Clare pick up at least one more point in their final two games against Dublin (away) and Kilkenny (home).

If Laois lose to Kilkenny next weekend at Nowlan Park, but beat Antrim in round five and Antrim and Clare fail to pick up any further points, the trio will be tied on two points.

In that scenario, scoring difference would be used to determine which side finishes bottom.

The Allianz Hurling League takes a one-week break this weekend and Gleeson is likely to use Friday night’s Conor McGurk Cup tie against Down (Corrigan Park, 7.15pm) as an opportunity to cast his eye over his extended panel.

With up to 500 spectators now permitted at sporting events in the North, McKenna hopes Antrim can make the most of home advantage in their upcoming fixtures.

“That will be massive - it will be unbelievable to have Antrim fans there for our last two games,” said McKenna.

“If we win those last two games, that will be us safe and we can then just focus on the Championship.

“We’ll just take each game as it comes. We’ve got Wexford next, so we’ll focus on them and see what happens after that.

“We’ll be glad to get a break this week because we’ve been flat out with training and matches and the matches have been crazy. They take a lot out of you – a lot more than last year. They take a toll on the body.

“We’ve the McGurk Cup on Friday and we’ll not take that lightly because you are still representing your county.”