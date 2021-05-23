Allianz Hurling League: Saffrons come up short against in-form Dubs

Allianz Hurling League Division One Group B

Dublin 1-26 Antrim 1-18



ANTRIM slipped to their second successive defeat in Division One of the Allianz Hurling League on Saturday as Dublin claimed an eight-point victory in Parnell Park.

The Saffrons would ultimately rue a 20-minute scoreless spell just before half-time while they were also indebted to goalkeeper Ryan Elliott, who made a string of top-class saves throughout the contest.

A Neil McManus penalty early in the second half brought Antrim back in contention, but Ronan Hayes replied with a goal at the other end for Dublin and, despite another resurgence from the Ulster side, the hosts had enough in reserve to take the two points.

While Antrim were without skipper Conor McCann for the round three contest, manager Darren Gleeson felt they were second-best to the breaks and failed to match Dublin's sheer will to win.

“That wasn’t what we were planning to do,” reflected Gleeson.

“Dublin came with an enormous physicality and were working the ball really well. They are extremely fit and we struggled to get up to the pace of it.

“You can use all the excuses – playing three weeks in a row and that and stepping up a division. We knew that was coming so we just have to reassess where we are at, use the break week and build for our two games (against Wexford and Laois) at home.

“You have to get credit to Dublin for what they did, but we have to look at what we done.

“We didn’t win any primary possession, we weren’t on to the break of the ball, we weren’t tracking the runners.

“We lost every ruck on the ground. We have to reflect on that. If it wasn’t for the brilliance of Ryan Elliott (Antrim goalkeeper) it could have been a very sorry scoreline.

“Lessons to be learned, big time. . . today was a learning day.”

Antrim full-back Gerald Walsh tries to hold off the challenge of Dublin attacker Chris Crummey during Saturday's clash at Parnell Park

After defeating Clare in their Division One opener, Antrim lost out to Kilkenny by seven points in Nowlan Park last weekend and would have been hoping for a much better showing against a side they’ll face next month in the Leinster SHC.

With McCann sidelined, Domhnall Nugent was drafted into the starting line-up and switched to full-forward from the throw-in with McManus coming out to right half-forward.

Last season’s Joe McDonagh Cup champions made a positive start and Ciaran Clarke’s third free put them 0-5 to 0-3 ahead on 14 minutes.

Yet, the pendulum swung in favour of the hosts with seven unanswered points in the second quarter and the damage could have much worse for Antrim had Elliott not made a stunning double save on the half hour mark to deny Dónal Burke and then Cian O’Sullivan.

The industrious Niall McKenna fired over his third point from play to end Antrim’s scoring drought, although Dublin led by seven at the break.

It took just 17 seconds of the second half for Dublin to extend that lead via Cian Boland and a hat-trick of brilliant points from wing-back Daire Gray moved Mattie Kenny’s men 10 ahead with McManus hitting a free in reply for the Saffrons.

McManus converted a penalty to give his side a much-needed lifeline on 49 minutes when substitute Conor Johnston was fouled.

Latest | #AllianzLeagues Divs 1B🏑

13mins 2nd Half

Baile átha Cliath: 0-18(18)

Aontroim: 1-8(11)

Aontroim goal Neil McManus!!! pic.twitter.com/dmCFuBmRzz — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) May 22, 2021

When wing-back Eoghan Campbell split the posts moments later, Antrim briefly threatened a revival, but Hayes’s goal restored Dublin’s 10-point advantage.

Antrim rallied again to trim the gap back to five inside the closing 10 minutes, but Dublin introduced more firepower from the bench with John Hetherton (two), Davy Keogh and Paul Crummey all finding the target to help Dublin to a comfortable eight-point victory.



DUBLIN: S Brennan; A Dunphy, E O’Donnell, C O’Callaghan; D Gray (0-3), L Rushe, S Moran (0-1); J Malone (0-1), C Burke (0-2); D Sutcliffe (0-3), C Crummey (0-2), R Hayes (1-0); D Burke (0-7, 0-4fs, 0-1 ’65), C O’Sullivan (0-1), C Boland (0-2).

Subs: E Dillon for O’Sullivan (50), J Hetherton (0-2) for Sutcliffe (50), R McBride for Malone (56), J Madden for Rushe (56), D Keogh (0-1) for Boland (59), P Crummey (0-1) for Hayes (65), P Smyth for Moran (70).



ANTRIM: R Elliott; D McMullan, G Walsh, S Rooney; E Campbell (0-1), P Burke, J Maskey; K Molloy (0-2), M Bradley; N McManus (1-3, 1-0 pen, 0-2fs), J McNaughton (0-3, 0-2fs), N McKenna (0-4), C Cunning, D Nugent, C Clarke (0-3, 0-3fs).

Subs: Conor Johnston (0-2) for Nugent (HT), D McCloskey for Bradley (45), P Duffin for Clarke (46), S Shannon for Rooney (46), E O’Neill for Cunning (55), R McCambridge for Maskey (58).



REFEREE: S Cleere (Kilkenny).





