Memorial Garden refurbished ahead of Easter commemorations

THE Republican Memorial Garden on the Shaws Road has been refurbished in time for this weekend's Easter commemorations.

Ciara Mooney from Downpatrick is the young artist behind the newly refreshed artwork within the garden, which remembers fallen volunteers from the Upper Andersonstown area.

Sinn Féin Councillor Áine McCabe said: "This monument was built by the local ex-prisoners committee in 2002 and has been dutifully maintained by local republicans over the years

"This space, as are all Republican Memorial Gardens, is a place for respectful reflection and commemoration. This particular garden commemorates those volunteers from our area who gave their lives in the struggle for Irish freedom; those comrades from the greater republican family who have died; and those who died at the hands of the British army, RUC and loyalist murder gangs.

"I want to give thanks to everyone who contributed to the recent work on the garden and to all who care for it all year round."