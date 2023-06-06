Men with machetes ransack Lenadoon house and order woman to leave

TWO men armed with machetes ransacked a house in Lenadoon on Monday – and ordered the woman living there to leave the area.

Police say they are investigating a report of an aggravated burglary at the house in Larkspur Rise on the Suffolk Road.

It was reported shortly before 7.30pm that two men, wearing dark coloured clothing and armed with machetes, entered a house in the area and caused damage inside and outside the property and threatened the female occupant to leave the area. Both males are then believed to have made off on foot in the direction of the Suffolk Road.

The occupant was not physically injured but was left deeply shaken following the incident.

Officers are appealing for anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or who may have dash-cam or doorbell footage from the area which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them at Woodbourne on 101, quoting reference number 1905 05/06/23. A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.