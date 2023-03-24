Former Andytown News cartoonist Michael's poetry book to be launched

THIS weekend will see the launch of a book of poems by celebrated musician and artist, Michael McCullough at St Genevieve’s High School, where he was Head of Art.

A well respected musician, artist, craftsman and poet, Michael McCullough passed away in November 2018 and will be known well to readers of the Andersonstown News for his cartoons which were published under the moniker ‘Oisín’s Eye’.

Michael was one of the founders of the Andersonstown News and remained involved right up until the week before he passed away. A skilled musician, he founded traditional sessions in Finnis, Dromara in County Down which were held on the last Friday of every month, as well as travelling constantly around the entire island to play.

Michael's cartoons appeared in the Andersonstown News from the first edition

Locally Michael was known by pupils at St Genevieve’s where he worked as an art teacher for many years and designed the stained glass windows which are located in the school’s oratory.

Sadie McCullough, wife of Michael, said the publication and sale of his poems this Saturday would be a celebration of his life.

“It will be a full house on Saturday, full of music as Michael was a great traditional musician," she said. "It will be very lively and we’ve been corresponding with the school as well to make sure it will be a good set up.

Readers looked forward every week to Michael's latest offering

"Michael was very talented, he was an artist and he designed the stained glass windows in St Genevieve’s. He also did a lot of carving and work on musical instruments and made them for people all over Ireland. When he passed we got messages from people all over the island as we attended the Fleadh Cheoil’s for many years and he had friends all over the country.

“His book of poems are all written by himself and are accompanied by illustrations he made as well. At the back of the book there are also songs he sang himself and played many times at Finnis in Dromara. We are expecting a lot of people who regularly attended those nights who will be along as well on Saturday.”

Political satire from 1980

The event will take place on Saturday 25 March at St Genevieve’s from 2pm to 4.30pm. Michael’s book of poetry, songs and illustrations will be on sale for £10 (cash only) and all proceeds will go to Northern Ireland Cancer Research.