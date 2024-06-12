Michelle O'Neill checks out the work of Andytown Community Forum

WEST Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn has praised the work of the Andersonstown Community Forum following a visit from First Minister Michelle O'Neill.

The Sinn Féin Vice-President was in West Belfast where she also visited All Saints College.

Órlaithí Flynn and Paul Maskey welcomed the Ms O'Neill into Andersonstown where she met the men and women from the UTOPIA older people's group in the Upper Andersonstown Community Forum.

"This was part of First Minister Michelle O’Neill’s visit to West Belfast which also included meeting the staff and pupils of All Saints College," said Órlaithí Flynn.

"The UTOPIA seniors project has been operating in Tullymore Community Centre since 2012, providing the opportunity for people over 60 years of age to take part in a wide range of activities, classes, information sessions and social events, all with people of a similar age.

"Over the last 15 years, the Andersonstown Community Forum has been the hub for major environmental, social and community change within the Greater Andersonstown area.

Meeting with Principal Bronagh Farrimond at All Saints College on the Glen Road

"Tullymore offers a wide range of facilities for all residents of different ages, and are continually expanding the range of services they offer. If you live in the area and you don’t yet know about the work they do, please drop into the centre at Tullymore for a warm welcome as I am sure from the various schemes they offer, you will find something tailored to your needs."