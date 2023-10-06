Michelle O'Neill tastes the delights at Roddy McCorley's new restaurant

FIRST Minister Designate Michelle O'Neill has attended the opening of the Roddy McCorley Republican Heritage Centre's new restaurant and praised the strength of the local community in making the project happen.

The 104-seater restaurant marks the final unveiling for the Glen Road centre which also features a museum dedicated to republican history from 1798 to 1998 with artefacts donated to the museum over the past 40 years.

The restaurant is managed by former Barking Dog owner, chef Michael O’Connor and restaurant manager Lauren Cassidy, who will be bringing their wealth of knowledge and experience to the Glen Road venue.

We were delighted to welcome First Minister Elect @moneillsf and Ard Mhéara @CllrRyanMurphy to help us officially launch the new Roddy McCorley Republican Heritage Centre.



This museum & Centre are not just buildings, they are repositories of our shared History, Culture &Heritage — Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre (@RoddyMcCorleys) September 28, 2023

At the event the First Minister praised the local community for helping to make the renovations happen and recalled cutting the first sod a number of years ago when work began.

"What really has been the success of the centre, is the fact that it’s been so embraced by the local community itself. It's embedded in the local community and the community of West Belfast remains as strong now as it did back whenever you were formed.”

Michelle O'Neill continued: "It's fantastic to be here. It's been a number of years in the making, it's been a partnership approach and all credit to the Society for what they have achieved here. It's West Belfast's latest tourist attraction and it's going to really enhance the city and what we have to offer here in terms of heritage and culture."

Great to be at the launch of the @RoddyMcCorleys Republican Heritage Centre in West Belfast. Some great artefacts on display and a great facility that visitors from across the city and the world can visit. Well done to all involved in this exciting project — Deirdre Hargey (@DeirdreHargey) September 28, 2023

Lord Mayor of Belfast Ryan Murphy also spoke at the event and said the benefits of the renovation and museum would positively affect the community for years to come.

"This area has seen a huge investment into projects like this one and the benefits of that investment include employment, opportunities and a pride of place. Pride in where we have come from, where we are and where we are going."

IN GOOD COMPANY: Former Lord Mayor Tom Hartley, Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy and Jim Gibney at the opening

Ryan continued: "We aren’t afraid to talk about the past but, crucially, we do it as we look to the future."