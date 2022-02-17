Missing Person appeal: Alistair Adair

Police are becoming "increasingly concerned" about a missing South Belfast man who was last seen over three weeks ago.

Alistair Adair (55) was last seen on January 2, but may have been sighted in Enniskillen, Bangor and various locations in England.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing man, Alistair Adair.

"Mr Adair, who is 55 years old, is missing from the South Belfast area where he was last seen on January 26.

"He has previously been located in Enniskillen and Bangor, as well as various locations in mainland UK and most recently in Southport on Sea, England, in January.

"There has also been a potential sighting of Mr Adair at the Donard car park area of Newcastle, walking in the direction of Shimna College.

"Mr Adair is of medium build, walks with a distinctive shuffle and is 5ft 7ins. He has grey hair and a beard and is believed to have been wearing black shoes, brown trousers, a long black coat and black beanie.

"Anyone with any information about his whereabouts, or who may have seen Mr Adair, is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1200 of 11/02/22."