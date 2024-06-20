Mixed emotions for Clare as St Patrick's Vice-Principal celebrates retirement

STAFF and pupils at St Patrick's Primary School in North Belfast have bid a sad farewell to a long-serving member of staff who is retiring.

Vice-Principal Clare McKeever retires at the end of the school term this month after 37 years of service.

The school have held a special celebration for Mrs McKeever, with pupils taking part in a special assembly.

Mrs McKeever was also presented with a pillow to cherish the fond memories from Edmund Rice PS and St Patrick's PS and a piano runner in recognition of her work as a music teacher.

"I have very mixed emotions," she said. "I have loved every minute of working in North Belfast. I started here as a 20-year-old girl and I am leaving 37 years later.

"I loved getting to know all the children and their families over the years. It has been an absolute privilege to work here and be part of the community in North Belfast.

"I will miss the children the most, especially at special times of the year such as Christmas. They are so giving.

"I haven't thought much about my plans for retirement yet. I love walking so I will have a bit more freedom to put the shoes on and off I go somewhere. There will be no more high heels!"

Principal Margaret Neeson said Mrs McKeever is leaving having touched so many lives.

"There is not a life in this school that she has not touched and each one of us is a better person because of her," she added.

"It is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to Mrs McKeever.

"In all her years, she gave nothing but her best. Clare was always popular with staff members because of her endearing and approachable nature. She was always available for anyone who needed help and ever open to new ideas.

Principal Margaret Neeson and Vice-Principal Clare McKeever

"Clare is the perfect example of how we should lead our personal and professional lives.

"We hope to follow in her footsteps and do our best to promote the growth of our school and to uphold her legacy.

"Clare's retirement marks the end of an era but her legacy as a teacher and Vice-Principal will live on.

"On behalf of everyone at the school, we wish her a very happy and healthy retirement and congratulations for many years of outstanding service."