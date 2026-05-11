A WEST Belfast MLA has praised a local youth training service following a visit this week.



During the visit, Pat Sheehan and Councillor Claire Canavan met with staff and young

participants at Workforce Training Services to hear first-hand about the impact of programmes designed to equip the next generation with the skills and confidence needed to succeed in today’s job

market.



“Young people in West Belfast have huge potential, and it’s essential that we provide

them with the right opportunities to develop skills and access meaningful

employment," said Mr Sheehan. "Workforce Training Services is playing a crucial role in helping young people build confidence, gain qualifications, and take real steps towards their future careers.”



After the visit Councillor Canavan added: “It was fantastic to meet so many young people who are determined to improve their prospects, gain skills and make a positive contribution to our community. Programmes like these not only support individuals but strengthen our local economy by investing in the incredible talent our young people have to offer.”



Both politicians said the visit also highlighted the need for continued investment in youth-focused training and employment pathways, ensuring that nobody is left behind due to a lack of opportunities.