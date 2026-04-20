THE annual Palestinian Prisoners' Day at the Felons has heard that Israel’s policy to execute Palestinian detainees is “abhorrent and inhumane”.

Organised by Coiste na nIarchimí, Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Ireland, was present during the event in the Felons which heard from several speakers.

Addressing those present West Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan said: “A total of 9,600 Palestinians, including 3,532 administrative detainees, 342 children, 84 female prisoners and ten Palestinian Legislative Council members are currently incarcerated in Israeli jails.

“The recent passing of legislation to legalise executing Palestinian Prisoners is abhorrent and inhumane.

“This is in addition to Israel’s everyday crimes of genocide, detention, occupation and apartheid systems inflicted every day against the Palestinian people.

“Despite this, the Palestinian spirit of resistance is unbroken and unbreakable.

“While Israel and the Netanyahu regime continue committing crimes against humanity without remorse, the global boycott, divestment and sanctions campaign will continue.

“Today, we mark Palestinian Prisoners Day with a call for the immediate release of all Palestinian prisoners and hostages – saoirse don Phalaistín!”