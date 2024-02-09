MMA: Moore and McCourt to feature at Bellator in March

Leah McCourt and Sinead Kavanagh with rematch at the SSE Arena on March 22 INPHO

LOCAL MMA stars Karl Moore and Leah McCourt will lead the way as the Bellator Champions Series lands at the The SSE Arena on March 22.

Moore faces Corey Anderson for the Bellator light-heavyweight world championship and McCourt faces Sinead Kavanagh at Bellator 302.

Anderson signed with Bellator in 2020 and made an immediate impact on the 205- pound division.

The Rockton, Ill. native most recently defeated former champion Phil Davis and now will enter his matchup at Bellator 302 with his sights set on capturing the thus far elusive light-heavyweight championship.

Standing across form him will be Belfast native Karl Moore. Moore is 4-0 under the Bellator banner, with finishes in seven of 12 appearances as a professional.

A nine-fight Bellator veteran, Leah McCourt makes her return to Bellator in a highly anticipated women’s featherweight clash against Sinead Kavanagh.

Kavanagh has built a reputation around her knockout power and relentless style of fighting. The pair of featherweights first encountered each other in 2022 at Bellator 275 in Dublin where Kavanagh emerged victorious. The two will look to prove who is the division’s top contender.

“After the landmark acquisition of Bellator, the Professional Fighters League is excited to officially announce a new era of MMA with the launch of the ‘Bellator Champions Series’ global franchise” said PFL CEO Peter Murray.

“The Bellator Champions Series will feature reigning Bellator champion fighters defending their titles against the best fighters in the world from the star-studded Bellator roster. Fans will have access to the best competition and the most innovate formats in MMA distributed by leaders in sport including DAZN.”

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest- growing and most innovative sports league, after their industry shaping acquisition of Bellator, has announced the first of eight Bellator Champions Series events will kick off in Belfast.

“The PFL is excited to kick off the new Bellator Champions Series this March in Belfast," said James Frewin, SVP International at Professional Fighters League.

“Along with our great partner DAZN we look forward to giving MMA fans a premium experience through the PFL’s eight Bellator Champions Series events.”

Tickets for Bellator Champions Series in Belfast are on sale at ticketmaster.ie.