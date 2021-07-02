Motorcycle Man: Beechmount biker turns heads with custom built sidecar

BEECHMOUNT pensioner Hugh McLean has been catching the eye of many across the city as he ventures out on his motorbike with his latest custom built sidecar.



Hugh, who worked as a fitter in Shorts before retiring, made his first sidecar back in 2017 so that he could take his dog Punter out without creating a mess in his car.



Four years later and after purchasing a new bike, Hugh decided that it was time to build a new sidecar and got to work on the George and Mildred-esque invention.



Hugh has also altered the suspension and added a new footrest to the bike so that it remains balanced – something which he hinted he might patent.



“My father had bikes back in the 50s. He drove a 650 Mistress,” he said.



“This one here that I have I describe as a motorbike-sidecar-trike. It has four wheels and cannot overturn in any way. It is definitely the only one that I have seen on the road with four wheels.



“I had to send the registration back to Swansea and change it from a solo bike to a combination bike but as it is only a year and a half old, I don’t have to MOT it yet,” he added.