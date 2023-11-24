MOTORING: Three decades on the Sportage endures

THE Sportage, Kia’s best-selling car, is celebrating its 30th birthday, having first gone on-sale worldwide in 1993 before being introduced here two years later.

Over those 30 years, the Sportage SUV has enjoyed five generations of success, with the latter model being the most stylish, modern, technologically advanced and eco-conscious version of the popular family favourite to date. Over its five generations, Kia has sold more than seven million Sportage units worldwide, including over 384,000 in the Ireland/UK market. Across the same time span it has transformed from a utilitarian, rugged SUV into a more luxurious and comfortable car aimed at young families and professionals alike. However, the Sportage has not lost any of its load-lugging, workhorse credentials, and is still able to comfortably seat five occupants while carrying an impressive payload.

The SUV market has grown dramatically over the past 30 years, with a high seating position and ample space for all the family now very much in demand among customers around the world. Alongside the popularity of SUVs, the Sportage has grown in desirability, with each new generation introducing fresh appeal to new and returning customers and building impressively on the popularity of its predecessor. The Sportage has ascended to become one of the most recognisable family SUVs, and thanks to its fresh and modern design, as well as its wallet-friendly pricing, is currently the UK’s fourth best-selling car with more than 32,000 units sold in 2023 so far.

Over its lifetime, the Sportage has proven to be an incredibly popular and important vehicle with fleets and businesses, thanks to its affordable pricing, low benefit-in-kind (BiK) rates and focus on economy and practicality. The Sportage is frequently named as the number one compact SUV choice for business users, topping sales charts and winning numerous fleet awards.

The fifth generation Sportage is available with a choice of petrol mild hybrid, hybrid and plug-in hybrid power, front- or all-wheel drive, and four contrasting and comprehensively equipped trim levels. The model offers a great choice for customers, and benefits from the added peace of mind provided by Kia’s standard seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

The Sportage has accumulated a stocked cabinet of awards over its 30-year lifespan to prove just how impressive, and well-loved it has grown to be. Having first emerged into the public eyeline in endurance rallying, becoming the first car to ever complete both the Paris-Dakar rally and the Baja 1000, the Sportage has clearly stood the test of time over the last 30 years. Current prices for this ever-popular SUV are from £27,250 for the entry level model up to £37,400 for the GT Line Hybrid. Most definitely a lot of tried and trusted car for relatively speaking not too much money.