MOVIES AND ONLINE: Keanu's back with more of the same

Cinema

John Wick: Chapter 4

It's the ass-kicking action franchise that's won over a legion of fans and shows absolutely no sign of slowing or dialling down the violence. Keanu Reeves returns for a fourth round of back-to-back action and this time the world's most deadly hitman takes on the might of the notorious High Table syndicate and is challenged to go toe-to-toe with the Marquis de Gramont, effortlessly played by the excellent Bill Skarsgård. Director Chad Stahelski cranks up the intensity in this instalment and delivers precisely what fans of this blood-thirsty franchise want from a John Wick movie, and that's buckets of bone-snapping and bruising grade A action.



Infinity Pool

Brandon Cronenberg (son of cult director David Cronenberg) looks set to follow in his father's footsteps as his latest offering is every bit as twisted and complex as some of his dad's movies.

Infinity pool tells the story of a troubled writer whose career is in the dumps after suffering a serious case of writer's block. Thinking a vaction will help him relax and possibly spark his imagination, he sets off to a luxery resort with his wife to soak up the sun and take some time out.

But when the couple venture outside their luxurious compound, a series of unfortunate events sees their holiday turn into a living nightmare. Creepy and intense, give this a go if you're in the mood for slice of modern horror this weekend.



Netflix

The Night Agent

A slick and entertaining thriller from the mind of Shawn Ryan, the guy responsible for hit TV shows The Shield and S.W.A.T., The Night Agent tells the story of a top FBI agent who is tasked with tracking down a Russian mole who has infiltrated the US government. Give this a go if you have a weakness for twists, turns, and red herrings.



Amazon Prime Video

Perfect Addiction

A tale of bitter betrayal and cold, calculated revenge, Perfect Addiction is a complex and sinister drama that's sure to get under your skin with a gripping story and great central performances. We're introduced to Sienna, a top MMA trainer who seems to have the perfect relationship with Jax, her boyfriend and the fighter she has been training for greatness. But when she finds out that Jax has been seeing her sister behind her back, Sienna puts a plan in place to ruin Jax's life and career in one fell swoop. Tune into this one if you fancy an intense and gripping revenge flick.



Disney+

Up Here

A light, breezy and entertaining musical rom-com set in the Big Apple in 1999, Up Here follows Lindsay and Miguel as they meet, fall in love and try their best to navigate the choppy waters of true romance and embrace the onset of a new century. Give this a go if you fancy something a little bit more romantic and uplifting.