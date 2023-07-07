MOVIES AND STREAMING: Fire and Water adventure a must for Pixar fans

Cinema

Elemental

You know you’re in safe hands with Pixar, and their latest collaboration with the House of Mouse displays the usual high quality of inventive storytelling and sublime animation we’ve become accustomed to.

Transporting us to Element City, we’re introduced to all four types of elemental beings, namely Earth, Air, Water, and Fire. While three of these elements co-exist in harmony, the people of Fire are outcasts, feared and reviled by the other elemental citizens.

But when the fiery, hot-tempered Ember meets an easy-going and good-natured watery fellow named Wade Ripple, the couple set out on a journey of self-discovery that will change Element City’s citizen relations for the better.

A neat little story with a strong message about tolerance and embracing one other’s differences, Elemental is an absolute must-see for all the Disney fans out there.

Insidious: The Red Door

The fifth and apparently final film in this creepy horror series, star Patrick Wilson steps in to direct The Red Door and put and end to the Lambert family’s ongoing supernatural woes. The original cast, including Wilson, Rose Byrne and Ty Simpkins, reunite to explore more of the their family’s dark and sinister past. If you’re a long-time fan of the Insidious movies, you’re not going to want to miss this one.

Netflix

The Out-Laws

Starring the very enthusiastic Adam DeVine and the ever-so slick Pierce Brosnan, The Out-Laws is a very easy-on-the-brain comedy caper that tells the story of a rather safe and dependable bank manager, Owen, who falls head-over-heels in love with the beautiful Parker.

Sure he’s met The One, he proposes to Parker and gets ready to finally meet his future in-laws. However, when Parker’s parents arrive in town, a series of suspicious events lead Owen to believe his potential in-laws are actually accomplished crooks who have targeted his beloved bank.

Give this a go if you’re in need of a silly and harmless rom-com with a portion of fish-out-of-water heist flick on the side.

Amazon Prime Video

The Horror of Dolores Roach

Inspired by a very popular podcast series, The Horror of Dolores Roach is a truly inventive new series that mashes-up romance, comedy and cannibalism in one delightfully twisted offering.

Unashamedly inspired by Sweeney Todd, the action here introduces us to ex-con Dolores Roach who returns home from jail for a bright new start in life, but soon finds the inner demons from her past are very, very hard to shake off. Perfect viewing if you’re in the mood for something a little different.