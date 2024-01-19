MOVIES AND STREAMING: Ordinary lives conceal extraordinary tale

Cinema

The Holdovers

Director Alexander Payne knows how to do sincere, heart-warming drama and he certainly delivers this and more with his latest film.

If you've seen Sideways, The Descendants and About Schmidt, you'll know exactly what I mean.

Payne's films are usually inhabited by very ordinary and humdrum people, but flawed, damaged and unknowingly on a collision course with some sort of self-realisation and personal redemption. He paints a picture of believable lives, lived by believable people who we can all relate to in some way or another.

The Holdovers displays all of these themes and traits, and easily stands out as one of the director finest films to date.

Starring the excellent Paul Giamatti, the action here is set in 1970 and tells the story of a grouchy, set-in-his-ways teacher at an elite New England boarding school who is trapped at the school over the Christmas holidays to look after a disruptive student with nowhere else to go. Also there is the school cook who has recently lost her son in the Vietnam war.

The trio initially struggle to get to grips with one another, but they soon form a close bond that changes their outlook on life forever.

Beautifully filmed, boasting magnificent performances and incredibly funny and touching, The Holdovers is an absolute must-see if you're after an affecting, entertaining and unforgettable drama that will touch your heart and soul – do not miss it.



Mean Girls

More of a rehash than a reboot, this ever-so-awkward adaptation of the Broadway musical, itself based on the far superior 2004 movie, is a real disappointment to say the very least.

While the Broadway production practically sizzled on stage, this unfortunate rendition just pales in comparison, and you just can't help but to compare this version with the original flick, as they've lifted everything that made the movie so enjoyable and somehow sucked all the acidic humour and verve out of it.

While the cast do their best to put their own spin on the wide variety of characters, the plotting doesn't really offer anything new and the result is a damp and soulless remake.

Give it a whirl if you just, but don't be expecting anything special.



Netflix

The Kitchen

A dystopian vision of the future set in a grimy and over-crowded London in 2044, The Kitchen is a slum where the poor battle daily in order to survive. Starring Top Boy’s Kano Robinson and directed by emerging talent Daniel Kaluuya, this is one Netflix flick that's sure to leave it's mark you.



Amazon Prime Video

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland

If you're in need of some giggles to get you through the rest of January, Last One Laughing is sure to raise a smile as a bunch of Ireland’s finest comedians (Jason Byrne and Aisling Bea, to name a couple) try to make one another laugh to raise some funds for charity.