New sensory garden opens in Moyard

A NEW sensory garden has opened at a hostel for homeless people in Moyard.

Belfast Mayor, Tina Black, officially opened the Ark Housing Association’s first Sensory Garden at Moyard House.

Gail McLaughlin, Homeless Services Manager at Ark Housing, explained that the Sensory Garden is a unique play experience that allows children to explore their senses in a safe and stimulating environment.

“It promotes communication and social skills, whilst supporting cognitive development," she said.

"We intend to use the Sensory Garden to better promote positive mental health and wellbeing for the children of families who have already experienced so much in their young lives. The garden will also form part of a wider programme of community engagement events held for Ark Housing residents and members of the wider community”

The Sensory Garden was made possible through NIHE’s Supporting People and the Covid-19 Recovery fund.