Dismay as Mullaghglass dump appeal is rejected

A RESIDENTS' group battling for the closure of the Mullaghglass landfill site have expressed their disappointment after a review into their application for judicial review was dismissed.



The initial action taken by Noleen McAleenon was thrown out back in May – it sought for steps to be taken by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency and the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to address and eradicate the problem of noxious odours at the site.



Since then, it has been confirmed that the site will close at the end of this year.



Mullaghglass Odour has flared up again over this last week. Please email the relevant bodies for your area including NIEA



Sally.Courtney@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk



BlackM@belfastcity.gov.uk

NIEAwastecomplaint@daera-ni.gov.uk — ⚠️☣ Shut Down Mullaghglass Landfill ☣⚠️ (@Mullaghglass123) August 8, 2022

Speaking after Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan delivered her ruling, Mairead Connolly from the campaign told the Andersonstown News that the group are disappointed and will await the full judgement before deciding on the next steps.



“It is disappointing that the Lady Chief Justice has made her ruling," she said. "We haven’t had full sight of her judgement and are waiting to see what our next actions will be.



“We are hoping that there could be an opportunity to appeal it to the Supreme Court, but we have to await and assess the reasons for dismissal given by the Lady Chief Justice.”



Mairead recognised that the site will be closing but told us that residents are still being plagued by the odour.



“It was great for most of the summer but unfortunately we have had a few flare-ups in recent weeks,” she continued.



“For the first time, we had NIEA come back and confirm in an email that there was a distinct landfill odour when they came to survey the area which is significant as they usually refer to numerous odours in the area.



“For me, that confirmed that we aren’t losing our minds. We know that there are multiple odours in the area but for the people in Lagmore, Mount Eagles and the surrounding area, we have been plagued by the landfill odour for a number of years.



“Mullaghglass may be coming to the end of its natural life, but the authorities have a responsibility to make sure that it is successfully capped to abate any odour from reoccurring”



Harry Robinson from Phoenix Law added: “Our client is disappointed with the outcome of Tuesday’s proceedings.



“When the final judgment has been received, we will consider what further steps can be taken towards ensuring adequate environmental protections are in place.



“The impact of industrial emissions on local communities and the wider environment must be taken seriously.”