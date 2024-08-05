Féile on song with music of solidarity and resistance

Born out of protest, Féile an Phobail will return to its roots on Friday 9 August with an evening of songs of protest, struggle and resistance.

Headlining the event will be the acclaimed blues band Gormacha with the highly-respected bottleneck blues guitar player Dermot Rooney and the outstanding vocalist Alison McGuiness. They will be joined on vocals by the brilliant Kristen Hansen and Kira Topalian. Gormacha play gospel and blues songs with the fervour of the golden era of the 1920s and 1930s along with Irish revolutionary songs.

Dermot Rooney was described by The Irish Times music critic as "an astounding bottleneck blues guitarist whose playing is marked by a modesty and attention to the fine detail that sets him apart".

A review on a recent concert by Gormacha in The Sunflower Folk Club stated: "The vocals of Alison McGuiness with the slide guitar of Dermot Rooney were outstanding."

Dermot agus Alison

Kira Topalian and Kristen Hansen have been making a big mark in the local music scene. Their musical collaboration with Gormacha has been described as "stunning".

Veteran Pure Drop founder Fergus O’Hare recently released a debut CD ‘Deep in my Heart’ which has been enthusiastically received and reviewed. He has been synonymous with folk music and with the music of protest here for many years. A long-time political activist and former Belfast City Councillor, he has used his performances as a way to help highlight struggles for human rights and justice here in Ireland and around the world. He will open the evening with a set of folk songs and songs of struggle.

The event will include songs from the 1798 Rising, through the Great Hunger and on to the present day as well as liberation songs and anthems originating from American blues and gospel tradition. Many of these songs have been adopted and sung by people struggling against oppression.

The concert will take place in the newly refurbished upstairs music lounge at the Beehive Bar. The event will contribute to Medical Aid for Palestine.

Doors open at 7pm with curtain up at 7.45pm