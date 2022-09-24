Antrim JFC: Pearse's into final with victory over St Malachy's

Graham Tarmac Junior Football Championship, semi-final

St Malachy’s 0-3 Na Piarsaigh 1-10

NORTH Belfast side Na Piarsaigh steamrolled to victory against an unlucky St Malachy’s today, ensuring their place in the upcoming Junior Football Championship final against O’Donnell’s after their victory against Éire Óg.

It was a tough match for the South Belfast side, with St Malachy’s putting up spirited defence but missing out on vital goal opportunities which could have tipped the game in their favour.

St Mal’s got the opening point with a touch in from Karl McCavana in the third minute, but this was followed swiftly in the fifth and sixth minute by two points from Pearse’s, the first scored by Captain Piaras Donaghy and the second by Sean Moreland.

Ten minutes in St Malachy’s evened the sheets with a point scored after they missed an opportunity with a free, with the point being scored by Aidan Connor.

Despite the warm weather, there was a strong breeze in the air which affected the performance for St Malachy’s during the first half, and they missed several opportunities for points and goals, including a free which bounced off the post due to the wind blowing in against them.

Other shots hit the post too, and opportunities for goals found the South Belfast men narrowly missing chances with only a couple of yards difference in what will undoubtedly be a disappointment to the team, who were yet to lose a game in this championship.

Pearse’s were clinical and direct in their attacking, probing mercilessly at St Malachy’s defence and they quickly racked up points in their favour, including two frees and a great point running in from the right wing, the frees being scored by Stephen Fitzsimmons and Fionn Grew, the point by Sean Moreland.

When the half-time whistle went the game still wasn’t decided, being only three points between the sides, with Na Piarsaigh on 0-5 and St Malachy’s on 0-2.

The real lead for Pearse’s didn’t develop until the end of the second half, with St Malachy’s heading into the second half determined to fight for every point and even the scoreboard.

Moments in, Pearse’s Nathan Gorman earned the North Belfast men another point, putting the lead up to four points.

This was followed by several near missed from St Malachy’s, with Ronan Maneely narrowly missing a goal, followed by Aidan Connor missing a point.

Pearse’s used the misfortune of St Malachy’s to press the advantage, with a point flying in after 38 minutes from Nathan Gorman followed a minute later by a brilliant goal from a spectacular run up the right wing from Stephen Fitzsimmons, putting the North Belfast men up 1-7 to 0-2.

Several changes were made at half-time, with Oisin Grew coming off for Naoise O’Cuilin for Pearse’s St Mal’s also made a few changes, with Karl McCavana coming off for Shea Lynch.

At 43 minutes, St Malachy’s made some more changes, with Anton McGreevy and Odhran Devine coming on, and Caoimhin Corr and Ronan Maneely coming off.

St Mal’s now bolstered with fresh teammates attempted another fightback, with Captain Ciaran Vernon missing a great attempt at goal narrowly. The South Belfast men did get in another point, scored after a great run from substitute Shea Lynch at 49 minutes, putting the score at 1-7 to 0-3, but Pearse’s rallied fast, and pushed on St Malachy’s defence which led to a series of frees awarded in their favour.

Two points were earned for the North Belfast men in ten minutes, two frees from Aodhan McCavana with Liam Deegan following a moment later with another point putting the total to 1-9.

During the final ten minutes, Pearse’s attacked again, striking while the iron was hot to pin down two more points against the South Belfast men, scored by Conall Hughes who had come on as a substitute earlier, followed by another from Nathan Gorman, putting the final tally to 1-10 to 0-3, with Pearse’s secured to go on to the final against O’Donnells.

Speaking after the game on St Malachy’s defeat, St Malachy’s coach said: “I think we missed a lot of opportunities they didn’t.

"They were very clinical. We had some good opportunities but came away with no points. They’re a good side, and I expect them to win the final. Their offensive side beat us today, our defensive side was very good until the last few minutes when we were chasing the game and caught with another extra few points against us in the end.”

Piaras Donaghy for Na Piarsaigh, speaking on their victory and place in the final said: “We were good value for it today, St Malachy’s played very well today and in the Championship when they won six on the bounce, they ran us tight today but the intensity we’ve been putting into training has really paid off. We took a defeat there against O’Donnell’s and it really give us a wake up call to win this.

“We’re focusing on ourselves for the final, we learned that lesson at the start by focusing too much on who we were playing than focusing on ourselves, so we’re going to just focus on doing our own thing and what we put into it.”

NA PIARSAIGH: N Largey, P Donaghy (0-1), C O’Neill, A Bannon, T McFarlane, A McCavana (0-1), N Gorman (0-3), R Bannon, D O’Neill, P Murray, S Fitzsimmons (1-1), S Moreland (0-2), F Grew (0-1), L Deegan (0-1), O Grew

Subs: C Hughes (0-1) for T McFarlane, O Grew for N O’Cuilin, B Harper for A Bannon

ST MALACHY’S: S Turley, C Connolly, S Carson, C Corr, D Quinn, M Connolly, D Casey, A Dobbin, C Vernon, J McGivern, A Connor (0-1), R Maneely, P Carlisle, K McCavana (0-1), F Brennan

Subs: K McCavana for S Lynch (0-1), A McGreevy for C Corr, O Devine for R Maneely

REFEREE: Ray Matthews (Rossa)