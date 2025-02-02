National Football League: Saffrons fall agonisingly short in Fermanagh

Dominic McEnhill was amongst the goals for Antrim on Sunday

National Football League Division Three

Fermanagh 2-16 Antrim 3-12

A LATE rally fell short for Antrim in Ederney on Sunday as Fermanagh held on for their first win in the league, handing the Saffrons their first defeat.

One week on from their win over Clare, Andy McEntee's men had high hopes going into this latest instalment of the rivalry between the counties, but this time it was the Erne men who prevailed.

In the end, the difference was the sole two-pointer of the game, scored by Garvan Jones in the second period, but it wasn't exactly at a crucial stage as Antrim had plenty of chances in this game and will reflect on what might have been.

The Saffrons began well and it could have been a dream start as Fermanagh goalkeeper was forced to scramble back to claw away for a 45 after a shot from deep almost caught him out, but the visitors did get a score as Mick Byrne stroked over the award.

Paddy McBride doubled the advantage before they had another goal chance and this time it was a glorious one as a superb move saw a pass into Fionn Nagle, but his fisted effort was off target.

At the other end, Byrne was called into action to deny Ultan Kelm, but the visitors were making most of the early running and prior to Ronan Boyle adding another score, they again spurned a goal chance with Ryan McQuillan missing the target with the net at his mercy.

They were made to pay for these misses as Fermanagh weren't about to make the same mistake as Kelm put Conor Love through on goal and he made no mistake to tie it up.

Paddy McBride and Darragh McGurn swapped scores before the Saffrons finally took a goal opportunity with 14 gone as Nagle made up for his earlier miss, this time palming home.

However, the hosts responded in kind in this open affair as Declan McCusker was the provider for Garvan Jones who showed great composure with his finish.

McGurn gave Fermanagh the lead for the first time in the game, midway through the opening half, before an exchange of points from Jones and Patrick Finnegan.

The pendulum swung Antrim's way again as Dominic McEnhill seized upon a stray pass by Bogue to lob home and restore his team's advantage, while a point from Nagle put three between them heading towards the short whistle.

That lead was cut to two at the half, 2-6 to 2-4, as Antrim were punished for only having two players in the opposition half and the 13-metre award was a tap-over for Jones.

Fermanagh flew out of the traps in the second period with a Jones brace levelling it and then he cracked over that two-pointer to see his team lead by as many.

McBride steadied Antrim with a score before McEnhill levelled it and his Rossa clubmate, Mick Byrne edged them back ahead.

But Fermanagh began to take charge with Fionan O’Brien levelling from a fee and after Darragh McGurn saw a shot whistle just past the post, Love, Declan McCusker and McGurn put them three up.

That became four when Jones kicked another 13-metre free - this time awarded for dissent - but the Saffrons hung in with Conor Hand and McQuillan leaving them within striking distance.

Home nerves were eased when O’Brien and Jonny Cassidy pointed and although Ruairí McCann palmed home ANtrim's third goal in added time, the clock was against them as they came up short by the minimum.

FERMANAGH: R Bogue; L Cullen, R McCaffrey, C Cullen; J Cassidy, (0-2), D McCusker (0-1) U Kelm; J McDade, D McGurn (0-3); S McGullion, F O’Brien (0-2f), P Breen; Josh Largo Ellis, G Jones (1-7, 1tp) C Love (1-1)

Subs: Jack Largo Ellis for P Breen (44), D Owens for U Kelm (55)

ANTRIM: M Byrne; (0-2,1 45); J Morgan, E Walsh, K Keenan; R Boyle (0-1) J Finnegan, D McAleese; C Stewart (0-1), C Hand (0-1); P Finnegan (0-1), M Jordan, P McBride (0-3,1f); D McEnhill (1-1) F Nagle (1-1) R McQuillan (0-1).

Subs: R McCann (1-0) for P Finnegan (HT), P Ferris for K Keenan (44), N Burns for R Boyle (56).

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (Donegal)