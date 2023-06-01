Best of the West growing with Natural World Products

WITH just over a week to go, all eyes are on the Best of the West awards taking place at the Balmoral Hotel.

Natural World Products are delighted to be sponsoring this year’s Best Green Project at this year’s Best of the West award ceremony.

Founded over 30 years ago, Natural World Products are Ireland’s leading recycler of organics. Natural World Products are a critical part of Ireland’s circular and bioeconomy working to effect change and deliver sustainable long-term outcomes that helps address the challenges of climate change.

Sharon McMaster, Community Outreach Manager for Natural World Products, said: “Natural World Products are based here in West Belfast and we are proud to sponsor the best green project at this year’s Best of the West awards.

“Natural World Products is a local recycling company here. We make peat free compost from green waste, which would be your brown bins. Your brown bins come to us and we transform it in compost and the compost goes back out into the community.

“My role is to visit allotments, schools and community groups that we donate compost to and to help them with horticultural education about how best to use the peat free compost.”

The 2023 Best of the West ceremony will be hosted on 9 June at the Balmoral Hotel in Belfast for the eighth edition of the prestigious awards. The awards are your opportunity to say which organisations and individuals represent the very cream of the crop in West Belfast.

To vote in this year's Best of the West, click here.