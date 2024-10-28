Social housing provider marks 10 years with ambitious plans for growth

NB Housing tenant Carolyn Brown with NB Housing Chair, Ursula Mayers, and Chief Executive, Donal Conway. Carolyn has moved into a new home on the Crumlin Road and becomes NB Housing's 1,150th tenant.

NORTH Belfast social housing provider NB Housing is marking its ten year anniversary with the launch of a new strategic plan aimed at ensuring the organisation grows its footprint, improves services for tenants and increases the number of staff.

NB Housing was formed in 2014 with the merger of Filor Housing and Flax Housing Association. At that time the management board of each community-based association believed they could achieve more by joining together as their ethos and mission were to provide high quality social housing for those in need.

Over the last ten years, they have significantly grown as a valued provider of social housing and now have housing developments right across the North, managing a housing portfolio of over 1,100 and have 80 new units currently in construction.

The new strategic plan will see a structural reorganisation, including the creation of a dedicated assets and maintenance section, an improved customer response unit, to ensure that tenants are receiving the best service possible. The strategy will also see a range of new roles created, to join the current team of 42 at NB Housing.

The new strategic document also commits to an investment of £8m in maintenance and improvement programmes to current stock over and an additional £20 million for new homes over the next three years.

Speaking about the new strategic plan, Ursula Mayers, Chair of NB Housing, said: “Not only does this anniversary provide a fantastic opportunity to look back at the many achievements and accomplishments but to look ahead to the next ten years and how we can shape our service.

"This next phase of growth coincides with our new Strategic Plan framework that will shape our Vision and Mission and will design our business priorities going forward."

Donal Conway, Chief Executive added: “We are delighted to have reached this milestone and acknowledge the many contributors who have made the past decade so successful.

"We have expanded right across Northern Ireland with high quality homes and the wider community services our team provides. The growth of the number of homes we manage has brought new challenges, and we want to ensure that our tenants are getting the support and response they need.

“As we look to the future, we have exciting plans for further development and growth as we embark of our next phase of our evolution.

"We have immediate plans to further grow our service and will be seeking applications for a number of high-level rewarding job opportunities over the coming weeks.

"We encourage people who wish to join an exciting team of colleagues who are committed to making positive change to take the opportunity to commence a career with us and help shape our direction.”