SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: After tough Covid lockdown, Nemos looks forward to return of customers outdoors

Family-run takeaway and café Nemos will be among food outlets re-opening for outdoor customers from 26 April.

Owner Joe Morgan says everyone at Nemos is excited for the COVID-19 restrictions to lift so that they can welcome their loyal customers back through the doors to the 32-seat café.

Said Joe: “As much as we would love to welcome everyone through our doors for sit-in, we can’t until we are told by the government it is safe as, the safety of our staff and customers is always our main priority.”

And the pandemic has taken its toll on Nemos and their customer base. Adds Joe: “Unfortunately, when we re-open our doors, we will be missing some of our regulars who passed away during the pandemic. Over the years they became incredibly special to us and we will miss them sorely. We also lost the woman who helped make our dream a reality, my mum Kathleen Morgan. My mum helped us purchase the shop and without her we would not be where we are today.”

Nemos takes pride in the quality and local provenance of their fare. For over eight years, Nemos have been popular for providing top class food and service to the community.

Nemos are all about providing fresh and delicious food for every customer that calls for a delivery or walks through their doors. Joe says, “We have people from West, North, South and East Belfast coming day and night for our great food. We have a guy that comes in on a Thursday and he will order our battered fish to bring home to his mother in Donegal.”

Last week Nemos services and catering were awarded the LOCAL LEGEND status by JUST EAT. This award is for restaurants that go the extra mile to provide quality food, great service and an outstanding experience. “We are grateful to be able to say we are recognised as local legends by JUST EAT," adds Joe.