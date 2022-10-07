Netball: Cooper call to 'Walk with Warriors'

Surrey Storm defender Niamh Cooper in action during NI's defeat to Uganda in last Thursday's friendly in Newtownards NI Netball

NORTHERN Ireland’s netballers lost both friendlies to powerful Uganda last week but playing in front of full house home crowds was a rare treat for the Warriors ahead of this month’s World Cup qualifiers.

Elaine Rice’s girls in green head to Glasgow next Tuesday as one of six teams competing for two tickets to next summer’s finals in Cape Town, with Antrim Road native Niamh Cooper being one of the key players.

The Surrey Storm star shone in last Wednesday’s 36-31 defeat at Craigavon’s South Lake Leisure Centre and again on her first start for the Warriors the following evening in Newtownards as the visiting She Cranes came from behind to win 44-34.

Cooper’s Storm team-mate in the British SuperLeague for the past two seasons, Emma Magee, is currently unavailable which could mean Westside shooter Orlaith Rogers starting the crunch clashes against Scotland and Wales at the end of next week.

Last November, Rogers scored heavily as NI Under 21s, captained by her fellow Westside product Michelle Magee, won silver medals at the European Championships in Isle of Man, but a broken wrist hit her hopes of making the squad for the Commonwealth Games.

Uganda were missing prolific captain Proscovia Peace and her 6’7” fellow shooter Mary Cholhok but the understrength tourists showed why their rise to sixth in the world rankings hasn’t just been down to two superstar players.

Both Uganda games attracted capacity crowds and the Warriors got great support as they held their own, trailing by just a single goal at half-time in Craigavon and leading 13-9 after the opening period the next night against a team that finished fifth at Birmingham 2022.

Uganda got the upper hand in the end both times but this series was useful for Warriors supremo Elaine Rice, a senior lecturer at St Mary’s University College, to try out permutations ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

A notable new face since the Commonwealth Games was British SuperLeague champions Manchester Thunder’s long-serving goalkeeper Kerry Almond, who recently declared for Northern Ireland and has been deemed eligible by World Netball.

Experienced campaigner Almond slotted into the back circle alongside Leeds Rhinos star Magee with vice-captain Fionnuala Toner switching to centre between Surrey Storm’s Niamh Cooper and Warriors skipper Caroline O’Hanlon in a formidable mid-court trio.

Meanwhile, Cooper is appealing to the public to take part in an initiative launched last week which will encourage healthy physical activity along with raising much-needed funds for the Warriors.

In contrast to Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls picking up a $14million sponsorship deal after the recent Commonwealth Games, the cash-strapped Warriors had to come up with a programme of fundraising to cover some of the costs of competing at Birmingham 2022.

The Warriors have repeatedly punched above their weight at international level and Cooper hopes the netball base and others will row in behind Walking With Warriors as NI strive to keep competing at the highest level without incurring crippling personal costs.

Individuals or families can sign up to walk, run or cycle 100 kilometres in the month of October in a fun initiative which mirrors Armagh LGFA’s successful ‘February Fitness Challenge’ fundraiser from last year that was repeated back in January.

“We’re an amateur team but take a very professional approach to our netball and are very proud to wear the green dress and represent people back home on the world stage,” says Cooper, who combines elite level netball with working as a hospital doctor in Surrey.

“There was great support for the Warriors during this summer’s Commonwealth Games, both in the stands in Birmingham and from back home, and we got goosebumps being given a guard of honour by young fans at the airport on our return.

“We got a fantastic send-off for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers from full houses in both Craigavon and Newtownards against Uganda and seeing the smiles on so many young faces has given us a big boost.

NI Warriors star Niamh Cooper signs autographs for young fans after last Wednesday's game against Uganda in Craigavon

“We want the supporters with us every step of the way, so there’s a nice symbolism to ‘Walking With Warriors’ as anyone who signs up will be helping the team on a journey which hopefully leads to next summer’s World Cup in South Africa.

“It’s an initiative which we hope will appeal across the entire NI netball family, and indeed beyond, something that gets people out in the fresh air and is a bit of fun for family and friends

“As a doctor, I’m very mindful of the importance of physical activity as part of a healthy lifestyle so this initiative ticks that box and anyone who signs up will be benefiting the team they support in the process.

“Although we’ve branded it a ‘challenge’, it’s about participation rather than competition, so there are no special prizes for finishing first or clocking up a greater distance than anyone else, and no obligation to complete the full 100kms.

“So please still sign up if you can and knowing that everyone is doing their bit back home throughout October will give the players a real lift when we’re in Glasgow fighting for World Cup qualification. It will definitely feel like we’re all in it together!” enthuses Dr Cooper.